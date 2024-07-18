Kerala: Salary due for four months, CM’s post-doctoral fellowship find the going tough

KOCHI: The government’s ambitious programme to further the development plans of the state by promoting research in various domains seems to be as short-lived as a soap bubble. The Chief Minister’s Navakerala Postdoctoral Fellowship (CMNPF) announced in the 2021-22 state budget has failed miserably, as around 200 people who joined it as fellows are struggling to make ends meet since they have not received their salaries for four months.

“The state government launched the programme with much hype and hoopla, calling it the lone fellowship in the country that gave out the biggest amount,” says Mathew (named changed), who was a lecturer with a prominent college in the state, before he joined the programme.

The situation is such that fellowship holders are forced to work part-time on daily wage or borrow money. “The state government announced fellowships ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh per month for two years. The first batch had 75 research fellows and the second batch had 100,” said Ramesh (name changed).

“Now, the selection list of the third batch has been announced. How does the government plan to disburse fellowships to the new batch when it has not been able to pay the dues of the previous batches,” he asked.

Through the Navakerala Fellowship, the government aimed to promote research in domains like eco-diversity, agriculture, digital technology, genetics, climate change and the indigenous culture of Kerala.