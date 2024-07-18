Stop hate campaign against Ramesh Narayan, says Asif Ali

KOCHI: Actor Asif Ali has urged the public to refrain from posting negative comments and content on social media against music director Ramesh Narayan in the aftermath of the latter ignoring the actor who approached him to present an award at the trailer launch of the anthology series, ‘Manorathangal’, based on M T Vasudevan Nair’s short stories. The actor, at an event held at St Albert’s College in Kochi on Monday, said that there should not be any hate campaign against Ramesh Narayan.
“I don’t feel bad about his reaction then. He might have been facing some problem. We too may respond that way at times.,” Asif said. “It was yesterday afternoon that I started noticing the posts on social media, some even based on religious grounds. It is just a misunderstanding that happened in that moment,” the actor said, adding that he had spoken to Narayan after the incident.
“We had a conversation over the phone this (Wednesday) morning. He had sent a message. He was speaking hesitantly and apologised. It (Narayan apologising) shouldn’t have happened, and I never wished it to happen,” Asif said.
The actor also extended his gratitude to the public for speaking in favour of him. “But then, I cannot support any hate campaign. I felt I should respond and clear my side to stop it,” he added.