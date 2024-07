KOCHI: Three teenage girls were found missing from an orphanage in Aluva here on Thursday.

According to the police, the girls aged 15, 16 and 18 years were found missing from the orphanage early in the morning and the police were informed around 7.30 am, an officer of Aluva East police station said.

A missing case has been registered, and an investigation is launched to find out the whereabouts of the teenagers, police said.