Widespread rain predicted in Kerala on July 18

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for 10 districts and a yellow warning for four southern districts on Thursday, predicting widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy showers expected at isolated places. The orange alert has been sounded in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta are under a yellow warning.

The IMD radar data from Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram indicates that monsoon winds along the Kerala coast are accelerating, reaching speeds of 45 to 65 km per hour. Special caution has been advised for hilly regions, and a high wave alert has been issued for Kannur, Kasaragod, and Kozhikode districts on Thursday.

The forecast suggests that the rainy conditions will persist until July 21. Fishermen are cautioned against venturing into the sea during this period.