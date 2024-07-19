BJP’s protest march to Thiruvananthapuram corporation office turns violent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The march taken out by the BJP district committee to the city corporation office to protest against the tragic death of sanitation worker Joy, who lost his life while cleaning the Amayizhanchan canal, turned violent in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The police had barricaded the gates of the corporation office to prevent the protestors from entering the office premises. The march which began from Palayam Martyr’s at 11.30 am became violent when the BJP workers were stopped by the police.

Several BJP workers, including five councillors, were arrested and removed during the protest march. After inaugurating the march, former Union minister V Muraleedharan criticised the government for trying to put the blame for its failures on the Railways.

He questioned the utilisation of the Rs 12 crore allocated in the budget for cleaning the canal. Taking a dig at LSG Minister M B Rajesh, he said the minister should address the reeling issues of the public rather than engaging in posting on social media on international issues.

On Wednesday also the BJP councillors staged a blockade in front of the mayor’s office. The BJP councillors asked the civic body to give `1 crore as compensation to Joy’s family.