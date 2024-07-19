Holy sites in Israel safe for pilgrimage: Ministry

KOCHI: Pilgrimages to holy sites in Israel are safe for tourists and the conflict with Palestine does not pose any threat to pilgrims, an official of the Israel Ministry of Tourism has confirmed

As many as 5,700 Indian pilgrims have visited the holy sites this year, and of them, half are Keralites, Israel Tourism Director Amruta Bangera said during discussions with tour operators in Kochi.

“We wanted to clear apprehensions among the Indian pilgrims, and Kerala is first in priority. Everything is back to normal for tourists in Israel. The strife is confined to the southern area of Gaza and some border areas in the north,” she told TNIE.

“There is a direct flight from New Delhi to Tel Aviv and hundreds of pilgrims have been travelling to Israel using this service. Though there is no direct flight from Kerala, there are connecting flights from different parts of the country,” Amrutha said.

Considering the number of tourists from Kerala, we expect the flight operators may start a direct service from Kerala to Tel Aviv soon, she added. The Israel tourism director also met Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil in Kochi during her visit. Israel tourism ambassador Fr Sleeba Kattumangad and Holy Land Pilgrimage Association vice president Jose Sleeba were also present.