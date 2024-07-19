Kerala: Barriers at Aroor, Thuravoor to curb heavy vehicles using the stretch

KOCHI: The Alappuzha district collector has instructed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to construct height-restriction barriers at Aroor and Thuravoor to curb heavy vehicles from using the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch. The collector highlighted that despite the decision to divert heavy vehicles from Ernakulam and Kollam districts via MC Road, some still use the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch, causing damage to the newly renovated road and significant traffic congestion.

The report was submitted to the Kerala High Court in response to a directive to outline steps taken to reduce traffic blocks, following the construction of the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway.

The report said, following the HC directive, a meeting was convened under the leadership of Agriculture Minister P Prasad, attended by district collectors of Alappuzha, Kollam and Ernakulam, along with police officers of the three districts.

The meeting decided to prohibit long-route heavy vehicles from using the Aroor-Thuravoor construction area. The Aluva Rural SP has been tasked with diverting heavy vehicles moving south from Thrissur via Angamaly to MC Road. Vehicles from the Ernakulam area heading south will be diverted from Kundannoor towards MC Road. Vehicles bypassing the diversion points would be stopped before the Kumbalam toll plaza and redirected via Kundannoor to MC Road.

Heavy vehicles heading towards Ernakulam from Kollam would be diverted from Kottiyam, Chavara, Titanium Junction, and Karunagappally. The Alappuzha district police chief was assigned to divert heavy vehicles from Kayamkulam, Nangyarkulangara, and Ambalappuzha towards Ernakulam.

The DPO, Alappuzha, has issued instructions to ensure police personnel are on duty around the clock in Ambalappuzha and Aroor.

The report also said the construction company has been instructed to expedite work by utilising Saturdays, Sundays, and, if necessary, Mondays. The company was also tasked with promptly removing accumulated mud from the road and constructing footpaths alongside the single-lane traffic. The single-lane traffic road on the eastern side is completed, and footpath construction on both sides has commenced.

Planned Diversions