Kochi's Vypeen in focus as KSRTC plans to enhance coastal connectivity

Currently, private buses are not permitted to operate direct services from the Vypeen side to destinations in Kochi city. The buses start/terminate services at the High Court, requiring commuters to board another bus or depend on other modes of transport to reach their destinations in the city. The corporation currently operates only a handful of such direct services, which is grossly inadequate.

“We’ve received directions from the headquarters to plan and operate a number of dedicated services to cater to demand. This means buses will be operated at an interval of 10 to 15 minutes to Vypeen region during peak hours. If there is enough passenger demand, the services will be extended to various destinations beyond Vypeen region,” the official pointed out.

In January 2023, a meeting of stakeholders, including representatives of the KSRTC and private bus operators’ associations, was held on the directive of the state government to discuss the entry of private buses from Vypeen island into the city. It was then pointed out that KSRTC buses alone cannot meet the requirements of islanders. However, a draft notification, dated May 17, 2023, proposed to nationalise the over 30km route from Paravur to Kochi city, passing through Bolgatty, High Court Junction and Jetty bus stand.

“KSRTC doesn’t have enough buses at its disposal to meet the requirements. It can’t redeploy buses from other routes such as Ernakulam-Muvattupuzha as it focuses on nationalised routes. Private buses should be allowed to operate services to destinations such as Vyttila hub and Kaloor,” transportation expert Dijo Kappen said.

Ekm-Alappuzha coastal services

Meanwhile, KSRTC will start operating two new services along the coastal route between Ernakulam and Alappuzha from Friday, on the direction of Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar. The Alappuzha-Amrita Hospital services will start from Alappuzha KSRTC bus station at 6am and 2pm respectively and proceed via Tumboli, Kattoor, Arthunkal. Andhakaranazhi, Chellanam, Kannamaly, Thoppumpady, Thevara, Kundanoor, Vyttila Junction and Edappally. The return services, from Amrita Hospital, are scheduled to depart at 10 am and 5.50 pm.

The Alappuzha-Ernakulam (bus station) service will start from Alappuzha at 7.30 am and 1.20 pm respectively. The buses will proceed via Tumboli, Kattoor, Arthunkal, Andhakaranazhi, Chellanam, Kannamali, Thoppumpady and Thevara.

“With these, the coastal route services connecting the two districts have been increased to four. Currently the Alappuzha-Chellanam-Ernakulam (6.30 am from Alappuzha) and Alappuzha-Chellanam-Fort Kochi (7 am) services are being operated,” the official added.