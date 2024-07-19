Plus-I rejig in Kerala: Are Financial concerns putting expert panel report in cold storage?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as protests over Plus -I admissions were raging in the state, the government chose to sit on an expert committee’s recommendations, including the need to sanction additional Plus-I batches in Malappuram and other northern districts that were facing a shortage of seats. The government’s hesitation in implementing the recommendations of the V Karthikeyan Nair committee, which submitted its report in September, 2023, aggravated the Plus-I crisis to such proportions this year, it has been pointed out.

The report of the committee, led by former higher secondary director V Karthikeyan Nair, to study higher secondary batch reorganisation, was kept on the back burner, reportedly due to ‘financial burden’ in implementing some of its recommendations. The government, however, recently had to furnish a copy of the report in the assembly in response to a query by IUML MLA Manjalamkuzhi Ali.

The report, accessed by TNIE, admitted that ‘anomalies’ in sanctioning higher secondary batches and courses by the population and the huge demand for seats in government and aided schools led to the problems. The panel had recommended that higher secondary batches be re-arranged and new ones be created to correct ‘regional imbalances’. The Karthikeyan panel had recommended sanctioning 222 temporary higher secondary batches, a majority of them in districts such as Malappuram and Kozhikode. In Malappuram alone, 119 batches were recommended in government and aided schools. It had also proposed upgrading of 17 government high schools and one aided high school to HSS through sanctioning 40 temporary batches.