Six franchisees chosen, Kerala Cricket League from September 2

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Filmmaker Priyadarshan and entrepreneurs Sohan Roy and T S Kaladharan are among the owners of the six franchises selected for the upcoming T20 Kerala Cricket League to be conducted by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). Six teams will participate in the T20 league matches to be held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram from September 2.

The selected franchisees are S Priyadarshan Jose Patara Consortium, Sohan Roy (Aries Group), Sajad Seth (Finesses Consortium), T S Kaladharan (Console Shipping Services India Pvt Ltd), Subhash George Manuel (Enigmatic Smile Rewards Pvt Ltd) and Sanju Muhammad (EKK Infrastructure Ltd).

“The franchisees were chosen through a competitive tender process,” KCA president Jayesh George said during the bid-opening event on Thursday. A total of 13 applicants participated in the bidding, and seven were shortlisted for the final bidding. The six highest bidders were awarded the franchises. The team owners will acquire players at the auction in which registered Kerala players selected by the KCA will participate.

‘League will help identify, encourage fresh talents’

KCA governing council chairman Nazir Machan said the league will help identify and encourage fresh talents. KCA secretary Vinod S Kumar said actor Mohanlal’s association with the league has evoked a huge response. Mohanlal is the brand ambassador of the league. KCA member P J Nawaz was also present at the function.

The league will be held as per the rules and regulations of the Board of Cricket Control in India and the International Cricket Council.

The matches will be telecast on Star Sports 2, and in its HD format as well. Digital streaming of matches is also being planned.

The state league will be held over 19 days, including two reserve days, in which six teams will play a total of 33 matches. Only players registered in Kerala will be able to play in the league.