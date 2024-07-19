Tarpaulin sheet on track hits Kochi metro operations briefly

KOCHI: The Kochi metro train services were disrupted for 15 minutes after a tarpaulin sheet fell on the third rail between Ernakulam South and Kadavanthra stations following the heavy rain and strong wind on Thursday morning.

The metro pilot, who spotted the tarpaulin sheet on the track, promptly informed the authorities, thereby preventing any untoward incident. “Since the sheet fell on the third rail between Ernakulam South and Kadavanthra metro stations, services from Aluva to Tripunithura were halted. The power supply was cut off so that workers could remove the sheet,” said an official of KMRL. “The sheet fell at 9:57 am. The services were halted from 10am till 10.15 am,” said the official.

Earlier this week, KMRL decided to operate 12 more trips daily from July 15 considering the rising passenger patronage, which crossed the 1 lakh mark on the 10 days of July. It was decided to reduce the interval between trains from 7 minutes and 45 seconds to 7 minutes during peak hours — 8am to 10am and 4 pm to 7 pm. As many as 1.64 crore passengers have taken the metro between January 1 and June 30.