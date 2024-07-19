Tutor in Kerala allowed to limit work to class hours to care for disabled child

KOCHI: In an order that could set a precedent for parents of children with severe disabilities, the state government has permitted a teacher and mother of two to work only during class hours so that she can take care of her child who suffers from Marshall-Smith syndrome, a rare genetic disorder.

The government order, dated July 2, directed the training director of Chackai Government ITI, in Thiruvananthapuram, to allow the parent, who is a training instructor at the institution, to attend only class hours, as per the timetable, ie., two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening, and work from home for the remaining hours, and to exempt her from other duties.

The parents had approached the Kerala state disability commissioner seeking help as their one-year-old child required full-time care and presence of a parent. The order was issued after the commissioner, S H Panchapakesan, got involved to ensure the child was not denied its rights.

“When it comes to ensuring the safety and welfare of disabled persons, we should not compromise. It is good the state government considered the case with all seriousness and helped the parents by allowing the mother only to work during her class hours,” said Panchapakeshan, stressing that such policies should also be implemented in the private sector.

The order is a huge relief, said the mother, who wished to remain anonymous. “We were worried. It is not possible to leave our child at home. Moreover, employment is important to survive. That is why we approached the disability commissioner. The government order came as a relief, and helps reinforce the belief that the state is with the community,” said the parent.