408 captive elephants in Kerala, government informs Kerala High Court

KOCHI: The state government has informed the Kerala High Court that there are 408 captive elephants in the state. Of those, 369 are owned by private individuals while 39 are under the care of the forest department. The details were revealed in a report the government pleader submitted in response to a court directive.

When the case was heard, the HC noted that the condition of some of the elephants is pitiable.

The court also sought an explanation from the state government regarding the Captive Elephant (Transfer or Transport) Rules, which allow inter-state transportation of captive elephants.

Observing that the next festival season starts in November, the court said the online system where everyone can apply for verification of elephants and the permission to parade them should be implemented before that. “If the state government does not implement the new rules before the next festival season, the court will issue a judicial order regarding rest periods for elephants, parade regulations, etc., after obtaining suggestions from interested parties. The number of elephants that can be paraded will depend on the space available,” the court said.

The HC highlighted incidents where three elephants were paraded in a temple where only one could practically walk.