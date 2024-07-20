Kerala: Health agency warns against illegal KASP enrolment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Health Agency (SHA) has issued a warning regarding the illegal enrolment of beneficiaries in the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP).

It has come to their notice that certain individuals are spreading false information about regional enrolment camps and collecting money from people for issuing new cards. According to SHA, ancillary services under the scheme are exclusively available through kiosks established in hospitals accredited under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi.

“Printing cards in this manner is illegal. SHA will take legal action against such violations. No entity other than the designated state health agency is authorised to enroll new beneficiaries or print and issue cards,” said a spokesperson. SHA cautioned the public against participating in any regional camps without official notification, urging vigilance against fraudulent activities involving payments for card issuance.

Beneficiaries are entitled to receive cards and associated services free of charge when undergoing treatment at hospitals enrolled in the scheme. To date, the scheme has provided treatment cards to 43 lakh families in the state. The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana — Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi, administered by SHA under the state health department, aims to deliver comprehensive healthcare to beneficiaries. Free treatment is offered through selected hospitals participating in the scheme. For details, contact the Disha toll-free numbers 1056/104.