Kudumbashree on a mission to spread happiness in households

KOZHIKODE: Kudumbashree is looking to spread the joy around. It is set to open happiness centres in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram aimed at boosting the happiness index of households. The initiative, part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission, will begin in August and roll out in two phases, starting with 168 community development societies (CDS).

In Kozhikode, the project will be implemented in model CDS such as Nanmananda, Puthupadi, Mavoor, Olavanna, Chorode, Tiruvallur, Meppayur, Balussery, Chemancheri, Kavilumpara, Naripetta, Edacheri, and Cheruvannur. Local happiness committees will first conduct surveys to assess the living conditions and physical and mental health of households, identifying and addressing issues in families with low happiness levels.

Committees at local, district, and state levels will be established, involving representatives from various departments, local bodies, and the Kudumbashree tri-level organisation system. Training for these committees will be completed by July 30, with ward-level training for ADS members starting August 1.

“A survey will be conducted focusing on families in the model CDS where happiness centres will be established and a detailed plan will be prepared to raise the happiness index of those families. Based on this project, a happiness index will be prepared according to the social situation of Kerala and the project activities will be started after conducting an evaluation under the leadership of experts in various fields,” Kudumbashree executive director Jafar Malik said in a press note.

The Happiness Project will focus on diverse areas, including economic sustainability, environment, hygiene, art, literature, mental health, nutrition, and democratic values.

Each local self-governing body will form a committee chaired by the panchayat president or municipal chairperson, with the CDS chairperson as the convenor. Members will include representatives from welfare, health education, arts, sports, literature, culture, yoga, environment, and the bala sabhas.

In each CDS, ward-level associations, called ‘Idams,’ comprising ten to forty families, will be formed. A monitoring team with representatives from various departments, Kudumbashree, and community members will oversee and evaluate the project activities. Kudumbashree aims to set a benchmark by achieving significant improvements in the happiness index.