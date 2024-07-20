Survey of a Kerala government workplace finds most staff happy

KOCHI: A first-of-its-kind survey of the employees of Kakkanad civil station, the headquarters of the Ernakulam district administration, has found that the majority of them are happy, with some of them even higher on the contentment scale.
The pilot happiness survey conducted by the economics and statistics department found that 41.06% of employees are happy, while another 13.41% are very happy. Only 1.22% were found to be unhappy at the workplace.
The survey found that the factories and boilers department is the happiest office, with a score of 4.5, while the department that conducted the survey ranked second, with a score of 4.14. The mining and geology department (2.33) and district social justice office (2.0) brought up the rear. Releasing the survey, Ernakulam collector N S K Umesh said 63% of respondents were women. “The survey was conducted among 246 individuals working in 37 offices at the civil station over April and May,” he said.
Umesh emphasised the importance of both personal and work life. “If you are happy in your personal life, you will be happy in your work life as well. This is an opportunity for everyone to introspect whether they are happy at work. If you are not happy, tell your boss. Even if you can’t solve your problem, opening up can help to an extent,” he said. He said work is only a part of life. “Personal relationships and hobbies should be maintained. Everyone should have a hobby, it will help us improve self-love,” he stressed.
The study also found that among the primary reasons for unhappiness at the workplace are workload (26.34%) and bad supervisors (19.34%). “Establishing yoga or physical fitness centres, opportunities to showcase artistic and cultural skills, good communication with co-workers and superiors, arts and crafts training and equitable arrangements at work can improve the happiness and well-being of the employees,” the report said.