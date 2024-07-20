Survey of a Kerala government workplace finds most staff happy

KOCHI: A first-of-its-kind survey of the employees of Kakkanad civil station, the headquarters of the Ernakulam district administration, has found that the majority of them are happy, with some of them even higher on the contentment scale.

The pilot happiness survey conducted by the economics and statistics department found that 41.06% of employees are happy, while another 13.41% are very happy. Only 1.22% were found to be unhappy at the workplace.

The survey found that the factories and boilers department is the happiest office, with a score of 4.5, while the department that conducted the survey ranked second, with a score of 4.14. The mining and geology department (2.33) and district social justice office (2.0) brought up the rear. Releasing the survey, Ernakulam collector N S K Umesh said 63% of respondents were women. “The survey was conducted among 246 individuals working in 37 offices at the civil station over April and May,” he said.