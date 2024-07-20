With sevens, Malayalis to give football in UK a Kerala twist

KOZHIKODE: Following the excitement of the European Championship and the Copa America, Keralites in the UK have more football action to look forward to. The All-UK Keralites Football Tournament, featuring a distinctive Malappuram-style sevens twist, kicks off on Saturday in Warrington. The tournament will see 16 teams from major UK cities competing for honours.

The Malayale association behind the event aims to introduce Kerala’s unique version of football to the UK. “After the pandemic, there has been a significant influx of Malayalis to the UK, mostly students from the Malabar region,” said Sheejo Varghese, president of the Warrington Malayali Association.

“This tournament is a way to acknowledge and share our cultural heritage in sports. With many Malayali students in UK colleges, British students have shown interest in our culture. We are expecting a native crowd for the tournament. This sevens tournament will be a new experience for them, as they are used to traditional football,” he said.

The timing of the tournament coincides with the summer holidays there, making it an ideal gathering for Malayalis across the UK.

“Schools are closed for the summer. And the weather this week is good as well, so we expect a large turnout of Malayalis. It will be like an annual reunion of friends and families,” Sheejo said.

The tournament is being organised as part of the 10th anniversary of the Warrington Malayali Association. It will feature 24 matches in the league round.

Winning team to get 1,000 pounds prize money

The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals. League matches will be of 20 minutes each, while knockout matches will follow the standard sevens duration of 60 minutes. Matches will be held at the Warrington Orford Turf and three other grounds.

Teams from major cities such as London, Glasgow, Stoke, Liverpool, Newcastle, Leicester, and Manchester will participate. Each of the 16 teams will comprise 15 members, including coaches, substitutes, and support staff. A significant attraction is the prize money, with the winning team receiving 1,000 pounds and the runners-up earning 500 pounds. There will be special prizes for the best goalkeeper and the top scorer.