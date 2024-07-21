Doctors save life of woman tourist suffering from rare medical condition in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A 45-year-old woman tourist from Mumbai was saved from a rare brain aneurysm condition by the medical team at KIMSHEALTH Thiruvananthapuram.

She was brought to the hospital’s emergency wing after she collapsed in a bathroom. A Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) revealed a blister of less than 2mm in one of the main arteries supplying blood to the cerebellum.

“It could have been fatal had she not been rushed to the hospital immediately and aptly diagnosed,” said Dr. Santhosh Joseph, senior consultant & clinical lead of Neuro Interventional Radiology. He led the Endovascular Stenting procedure using flow diverters to induce blood clotting and prevent further blood flow into the aneurysm.