H1N1 cases rise in district, health department steps up vigil in Kerala

KOCHI : In light of the increasing number of H1N1 cases in the district, the health department has urged the public to avoid visits to overcrowded places to prevent further spread of the disease. Ernakulam has reported 134 suspected and 11 confirmed cases, and death of three individuals so far this year. On Thursday, the district also reported the death of a four-year-old boy, who was undergoing treatment for H1N1 at a private hospital in Kochi.

One should consult a doctor if fever and cold lasts more than two days. “Those with prolonged fever and current symptoms like respiratory issues or chest pain should seek treatment at the nearby hospital. Delay in consulting doctors could lead to severity and even death,” said the district health department.

Also known as swine flu, H1N1 spreads through the air when an infected person sneezes or coughs. The disease can be severe in pregnant women and people with heart conditions, kidney disease, diabetes, and other underlying health issues.

Meanwhile, since the onset of monsoon this year, the number of dengue cases reported every day has also increased in Ernakulam. As many as 713 confirmed cases and 668 suspected cases of dengue have been reported so far this month. Areas like Kalamassery, Kakkanad, Choornikkara, Edapally, Thammanam, and Kaloor are the worst affected by the spread. 21 suspected and 25 confirmed leptospirosis cases have also been reported in Ernakulam.

Symptoms