Kerala: Neyyattinkara police registered case against surgeon for medical negligence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Neyyattinkara police registered case against a surgeon with the Neyyattinkara Taluk Hospital on Saturday following a complaint filed by a patient’s kin. As per the complaint, the incident happened on Monday. The patient, Krishnapriya, 28, was admitted to the hospital with severe kidney stone pain. She fell unconscious after being put on a drip. She is currently under treatment at the Medical College Hospital. Her relatives alleged that despite Krishnapriya having allergies, she was given an injection when they went to give her blood and urine samples.

Due to severe stomach pain, Krishnapriya had sought treatment at the Thycaud Hospital on July 12. A scan at the Thycaud Hospital identified kidney stones following which she was advised to see a surgeon. Following this, they met a surgeon at the taluk hospital. Meanwhile, hospital authorities said that neither Krishnapriya nor her relatives mentioned her allergies. “Medical negligence cannot be confirmed, it is being probed into,” said the police.