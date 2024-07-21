Legal action against two establishments for illegal sewage disposal in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Special squads of the health wing of the city corporation have booked two major commercial establishments -- Pothys Swarna Mahal and Attakulangara-based Ramachandran Textiles -- in the state capital for illegally disposing sewage waste by directly releasing it into public drains.

The special drive was launched following a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister on Thursday discussed measures to prevent the dumping of garbage in Amayizhanchan canal.

The squad under the secretariat health circle booked Pothys Swarna Mahal, a commercial establishment on MG Road, on Saturday for illegally discharging sewage, including toilet waste, directly into a nearby public drain.

The action was taken based on video evidence submitted to authorities exposing the gross violation. Subsequently, the squad carried out an inspection and found a hose used to channel the sewage into the drain confirming the violation. According to health authorities, this is clear violation of sections 337 and 340 A of the Kerala Municipal Act.

The sections classify such activities as criminal and punishable offence. The civic authority alerted the police for further legal action against the establishment. On Friday, the special night squad under the civic body registered a case under section 118 against Ramachandran Textiles for discharging sewage waste into a nearby drain using large pipes.