Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan (retd) gets Param Vishisht Seva Medal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : President Droupadi Murmu presented Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) to Lieutenant General Ajith Nilakantan (Retired) of The Army Medical Corps for distinguished service of exceptional order, on Friday. He was the Director and Commandant of Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi before retiring from the service.

Lt Gen Nilakantan was born to Nilakantan Nair (late) who retired as Senior Accounts Officer, AG’s Office, Thiruvananthapuram, and professor Kanakavally Amma, who was the Principal of MG College, Thiruvananthapuram, and other NSS colleges, at Shastri Nagar in Karamana.

An alumnus of Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Nilakantan was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps in April 1987.