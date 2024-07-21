Post Lok Sabha polls, cow vigilantism, related killings going unnoticed: CPM politburo member M A Baby

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Cow vigilantism and related killings after the Lok Sabha election did not evoke much protests, said CPM politburo member M A Baby. “There were several killings in north India after the election results came. Except the CPM, no other party condemned the attack at the national level,” he said.

Baby was speaking after releasing ‘Varthamanathinte Bhavi’ penned by P S Ramshad, editorial board member of the Samakalika Malayalam weekly. Former DGP A Hemachandran received the first copy.

He pointed out that communalism was one of the biggest threat the country has been facing. Using religion for politics is an attempt to polarise society, he said.

Though the BJP managed to come to power through communalism, the election results showed that the influence of communal forces weakened. He called for organised efforts to defeat communalism.

Baby cited the interview with Prof K N Panikkar in Ramshad’s book. “Panikkar has made a serious observation that the country is yet to understand the big threat posed by the RSS,” he said.

Communal forces could influence masses at some places in Kerala during the Lok Sabha election. He said it was an anti-national act to divide people and society in the name of religion.