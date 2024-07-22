Former cop, removed from service, attempts suicide at police quarters in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former police inspector R Jayasanil, who was removed from service, allegedly attempted suicide at the police quarters at Palayam on Sunday night. The former cop was found in an unconscious state by Museum police, who had reached the spot after his wife alerted them that her husband was not answering phone calls.

The Museum police sources said the ex-cop was found in an unconscious state by 10 pm on Sunday. The cops suspect he could've consumed poison, but sources said Jayasanil refused to divulge any details regarding his suicide attempt to the investigators.

Jayasanil was removed from rolls on the allegation that he had extorted cash from resort owners. Another allegation of sexually abusing a Pocso-case accused is under investigation. Jayasanil was a Station House Officer at Ayiroor when he was accused of allegedly raping a 27-year-old youth, who is an accused in a Pocso case.

The officer was accused of sexually assaulting the youth whom he summoned from abroad by threatening that the police would seek Interpol’s service to nab him from the gulf country. According to the complainant, the officer directed him to reach the police quarters with Rs 50,000 as a bribe to scuttle the probe. This was after the officer settled with the lawyer of the youth.

The youth was told to stay back at the inspector’s place where he was abused later in the night, the complainant had alleged.

Jayasanil was dismissed after the police began taking action against the cops involved in grave crime cases. Jayasanil has filed an appeal against his dismissal, which is under consideration.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)