Migrant worker in Kerala found living in kennel-turned-room on rent

KOCHI: It’s a dog’s life out there. A migrant worker in Piravom, Ernakulam, seems to have taken the expression too literally. He was found to be living in a dog’s-kennel-turned-single-room-accommodation — and that to for nearly three months!

In a state with one of the lowest rates of homelessness in the country, Shyam Sundar, a native of Murshidabad, in West Bengal, lived in the tiny 7ftx4ft room on a monthly rent of Rs 500. It came to light when police and residents, on receiving information, visited him. The room contained a gas stove, bed and seating. The front grill door was covered with cardboard to protect it from rain and cold.

Amid local outrage, police and municipal authorities opened an investigation, which was later discontinued as the labourer refused to file a complaint. According to authorities, the labourer chose to live there by choice and had no grievances. “He moved there after staying in several other places because he couldn’t afford it,” an official said.

“He [Shyam] has been in Piravom for around five years, living in various places around town during this time. He recently moved into the room owned by a man named Joy,” said a resident. “It used to be a kennel, which was converted into a room... He said he was comfortable with the conditions,” he added.

According to ward councillor P Gireesh Kumar said, “Until reports emerged, neither me nor any Asha worker had noticed his situation. The room was either closed or empty during our inspections.” He added that Shyam has now moved into another accommodation with fellow migrant workers. Kumar slammed the house owner’s decision to rent out a kennel as a shelter. “The medical examination found Shyam to be in a clean bill of health. Police cannot file a case when there no complaints,” said an officer with Piravom police station. Shyam said he stayed there as it was close to work, the officer added.

“He chose not to live in designated camps. The arrangement was at his own risk,” K P Salim, vice-chairperson of Piravom municipality, said. The camps are managed by municipal officials and NGOs, who conduct regular checks and perform maintenance activities, including pre-monsoon cleaning, he added.