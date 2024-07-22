Six food outlets closed and 68 fined in two-day crackdown in Kochi

KOCHI: As many as 68 food outlets in 14 circles (assembly constituencies) of Ernakulam district have been fined, and six hotels closed down by the Food Safety Department following a two-day special drive.

Operation Life, a statewide inspection drive held last Wednesday and Thursday on the directive of Health Minister Veena George, aimed to ensure no food safety rules were violated in hotels and food outlets and to warn and act against establishments that failed to follow rules.

“As many as 387 food outlets were inspected by 14 squads. Around 68 outlets were fined, and six were closed down. We issued rectification notices to 93 outlets with improper cleanliness and hygiene,” said Adharsh, the department’s nodal officer in Ernakulam.

The department also imposed fines to the tune of Rs 1.8 lakh on erring outlets. In the inspection, the officials also found expired food items, spices, and milk being used in some hotels to prepare food. “Besides stale food, especially al-faham, we seized stale chicken that was not frozen properly, unlabelled spices, 236 packets of expired milk, fresh cream and chutney and grapes that can cause food poisoning,” Adharsh said, adding that 39 surveillance samples were sent for further tests. Meanwhile, Veena urged employees of establishments engaged in cooking, distribution, and sale of food to get health cards.

“People working in hotels and other establishments should get health cards within four weeks. Strict action will be taken against those who feil to get it,” she said on Facebook recently. Adharsh said they have been conducting routine inspections as food poisoning cases have been reported in several parts, especially in Kakkanad and Thrikkakara, where more food outlets are operating.

Following the death of a youth in Mavelipuram last October, everyone has been cautious and alert, and the number of food poisoning cases reported from the areas has gone down,” he said.

‘Health card mandatory’

Health Minister Veena George urged employees of establishments engaged in cooking, distribution, and sale of food to get health cards. “People working in hotels should get health cards within four weeks,” she said.