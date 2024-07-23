Kerala: 14-year-old boy recovers from rare brain infection

KOZHIKODE: A 14-year-old boy from Meladi, Kozhikode, has made a remarkable recovery from amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal brain infection. Recovery from this disease is exceedingly rare, with only 11 known cases worldwide, according to the district health department. The disease, which carries a 97 per cent mortality rate, was successfully treated through early detection and comprehensive medical intervention.

The boy’s journey to recovery began when health workers at the Meladi Primary Health Center suspected his symptoms could indicate brain fever. Acting swiftly, they alerted the necessary authorities. On the same day, the boy experienced epileptic seizures and was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode. The health department promptly delivered Miltefosine, a critical drug for treating this condition, which played a crucial role in his recovery over the following three weeks.

Health Minister Veena George praised the medical team for their coordinated efforts and prompt treatment, which were instrumental in saving the boy’s life. In response to this case, the health department has intensified preventive measures and held special meetings to address the threat of amoebic encephalitis.

On July 5, under the leadership of the chief minister, a meeting was held to discuss the preparation of molecular testing systems for early diagnosis of the disease, in collaboration with the Institute of Advanced Virology.