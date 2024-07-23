Union Budget 2024-25 aimed at saving life of NDA coalition at Centre: Kerala FM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Tuesday slammed the Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25 by calling it a "political exercise" aimed at saving the life of the NDA coalition at the Centre.

Balagopal said the budget was anti-people and anti-nation which did not take into account the needs of various states, including the legitimate requirements of Kerala.

The Minister said the budget indicates that the Modi government is not fit to talk about cooperative federalism.

"Once BJP opened its account in Kerala, they closed the account of the state," he said, expressing extreme dissatisfaction and disappointment with the Union budget.

Kerala had requested the Centre to announce a special package of Rs 24,000 crore for the southern state in the Union Budget 2024-25.

The state had also urgently sought a special capital investment of Rs 5,000 crore for fulfilling Kerala's part in the development of the Vizhinjam port and the surrounding region.

"This budget is aimed at extending the life of the NDA government at the Centre.

It needs to be protested against," he told reporters in a press conference held here following the Union Budget 2024-25 announcement.