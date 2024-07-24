Budget 2024 for growth, fiscal prudence

The overarching theme of this budget is fiscal consolidation. The focus is on growth with financial stability and job generation. The reduction in the fiscal deficit target for FY25 from 5.1% in the interim budget to 4.9% in the full budget reflects the government’s focus on fiscal consolidation, which is important to improve the credit rating of the Indian economy.

In her opening remarks, the finance minister emphasised that the government is committed to promoting the welfare of the poor, women, youth and farmers and that government initiatives will be targeted at them. The finance minister also identified nine areas for next generation reforms to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

The decision to abolish angel tax is a good step and will give a big boost to the fast-growing startup ecosystem in India. The proposal to cut the basic customs duty on gold from 10% to 6% is welcome since it may lower domestic gold price, lift demand and reduce the smuggling of gold.

From the stock market perspective, there are many tax increases. Short-term capital gains tax has been raised from 15% to 20%. LTCGs tax has been raised marginally from 10% to 12.5% while simultaneously raising the exemption for LTCGs from Rs 1 lakh to 1.25 lakh.

Higher tax on F&O transactions was expected and the intention of this tax move is to curb the excessive speculation in the market by retail traders. Importantly, for investors, it is not the increase in the tax that matters, what matters is the ability of investors to make good returns. A point of concern is the stretched valuations. An important proposal is the removal of indexation benefit on property.

The long-term capital gain tax on sale of property has been reduced from 20% to 12.5%, but the tax incidence on those selling old/ancestral property will go up sharply due to this removal of indexation benefit.

The capital expenditure of Rs 11.11 lakh crore (3.4% of GDP) can sustain the growth momentum in the economy. The benefits to employers for additional jobs generated by them in the formal sector is an attempt to nudge the private sector to do more capex and generate more jobs.

C J George

CMD, Geojit Financial Services