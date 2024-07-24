Budget 2024: Receipts from tax pool to go up; Kerala cheers gold duty cut

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The only silver lining for Kerala in the Union Budget 2024-25 is a 13% increase in the amount it would receive as its share from union taxes and duties, equalling to Rs 24,008.82 crore (Budget Estimates), and a reduction in the basic customs duty on gold and silver, which could deepen value addition and boost local manufacturing.

With the Union government anticipating robust tax collection for the next fiscal, the state is likely to receive a proportional increase from the divisible pool of Rs 12,47,211.28 crore (BE). However, the grants-in-aid to the state have been steadily declining, standing at Rs 11,532.80 crore (BE) for this fiscal, compared to Rs 11,660.20 crore (Revised Estimate) of the last fiscal.

For a state that buys the most gold jewellery in the country, the reduction of customs duty on gold and silver to 6% from the current 15% will effectively reduce the overall taxes on jewellery. Stakeholders point out that this will greatly benefit consumers, boost local manufacturing, and reduce the incentives for smuggling gold.