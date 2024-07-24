Kerala to have 25 Campus Industrial Parks this year: Minister P. Rajeeve

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will grant permission for 25 higher education institutions to set up Campus Industrial Parks (CIPs) this year, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has announced. These institutions were selected from among 80 that submitted expressions of interest.

The minister made this announcement while inaugurating the CIP project launched by the Department of Industries and Commerce (DIC).The Minister also launched the project's website on the occasion.

"This path-breaking project will bring about a historical and revolutionary transformation in the government and private academic sector. Educational institutions must consider giving grace marks to students engaged in entrepreneurship through the CIPs," he said.

Rajeeve noted that the institution's standard was one of the parameters considered when granting approval for establishing the CIP. He emphasized the need to strengthen links between educational institutions and industry to address the current skill gap.

The state's Industrial Policy 2023 has identified 22 priority sectors. The government has also finalized policies regarding environmental, social, and governance (ESG), hi-tech manufacturing, export, and logistics sectors.

A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce), stated that the project will promote startups among students. The Industries and Commerce Department, along with the Higher Education Department, will provide critical support for this initiative, he said. The units will also receive assistance to scale up, he added.

Industries Director S. Harikishore proposed a vote of thanks. Director of Collegiate Education K. Sudheer, KINFRA Managing Director Santhosh Koshy Thomas, and representatives of various educational institutions attended the event.

Government and private educational institutions, including arts and science colleges, polytechnics, and ITIs with a minimum of five acres of land, can apply for setting up Campus Industrial Parks.

A minimum of two acres of land is necessary to set up a Standard Design Factory (SDF). The developer permit will be allotted for a period of 30 years.

Applications can be submitted through the web portal of the Industrial and Commerce Directorate, along with the NOC given by the Higher Education Department.

A maximum of Rs 1.5 crore (Rs 20 lakh/acre) will be provided to an educational institution for developing infrastructure facilities such as roads, electricity, drainage, ETP/CETP, laboratory, testing, and certification at the Campus Industrial Park. Financial aid of Rs 1.5 crore will also be provided for setting up SDF and related basic facilities.