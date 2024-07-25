At 100, Vellayammal keeps farming alive in Kerala's Thayannankudi settlement

IDUKKI: Be it rain or shine, Vellayammal has worked on the fields for decades. And at the age of 100, her spirit has hardly waned. Vellayammal, wife of the late Thayannan, the chief of Thayannankudi tribal settlement in Chinnar, wakes up before the sun and heads to the farmland on the banks of the Pambar. She cultivates vegetables and millets.
Vellayammal is the oldest member of the Muthuvan community, comprising over 100 persons, settled in Thayannankudi inside the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary in Idukki district. Any visitor who passes by the tribal settlement, at any time of the day, could find the centenarian squatting in one corner of the field and digging up weeds.
Following the death of her husband Thayannan Kani (the settlement is named after him) in 2012, she distributed the 25 acres under her husband’s possession in the sanctuary to their children and relatives, who migrated there. “It was his wish and I accomplished it,” Vellayammal told TNIE. Though she doesn’t possess any land now, she works on the field owned by her grandson, Kashi, while also helping her other children in their farmland.
Vellayammal comes from a generation of tribal farmers who believe in doing all the hard work themselves. “Farming was the sole livelihood for our ancestors and we used to cultivate vegetables and cereals on forest land, with sufficient water available in the Pambar to irrigate our fields,” she said.
Diet Vellayammal’s secret to longevity
However, over the years, the tribal people lost many of their endemic crops and many withdrew from cultivation after the government introduced subsidised rice. Vellayammal is an active member of the ‘Punarjeevanam’ project launched by the forest department in Chinnar, which is aimed at reviving the lost farming tradition of the tribal people.
“When I assist her on the field, she chides me if I rest even for a little while,” said Kashi, her grandson. “She would say ‘when I’m working non-stop at this age, what makes you stop? Get back to work’,” he added.
To the cliched question of the secret to her long life, Vellayammal cites her diet. Her two-time meal consists mainly of Ragi Katti (ragi pudding) and Cheera Charu and Beans Charu as side dishes. She doesn’t eat meat but fish caught from the river makes her meal a treat. Vellayammal has a total of five children, including Chandran Kani the current chief of the Thayannankudi tribal settlement. She is blessed with 15 grandchildren too.