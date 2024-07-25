At 100, Vellayammal keeps farming alive in Kerala's Thayannankudi settlement

IDUKKI: Be it rain or shine, Vellayammal has worked on the fields for decades. And at the age of 100, her spirit has hardly waned. Vellayammal, wife of the late Thayannan, the chief of Thayannankudi tribal settlement in Chinnar, wakes up before the sun and heads to the farmland on the banks of the Pambar. She cultivates vegetables and millets.

Vellayammal is the oldest member of the Muthuvan community, comprising over 100 persons, settled in Thayannankudi inside the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary in Idukki district. Any visitor who passes by the tribal settlement, at any time of the day, could find the centenarian squatting in one corner of the field and digging up weeds.

Following the death of her husband Thayannan Kani (the settlement is named after him) in 2012, she distributed the 25 acres under her husband’s possession in the sanctuary to their children and relatives, who migrated there. “It was his wish and I accomplished it,” Vellayammal told TNIE. Though she doesn’t possess any land now, she works on the field owned by her grandson, Kashi, while also helping her other children in their farmland.

Vellayammal comes from a generation of tribal farmers who believe in doing all the hard work themselves. “Farming was the sole livelihood for our ancestors and we used to cultivate vegetables and cereals on forest land, with sufficient water available in the Pambar to irrigate our fields,” she said.