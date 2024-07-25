BJP's dilemma over poor budget allocation in Kerala

The LDF and UDF accused the Centre of being biased against Opposition-ruled states. The budget paved the way for uniting the two fronts which were in a fighting mode just before the presentation of the budget. The state had sought a special package of Rs 24,000 crore to tackle its financial crisis. Both fronts are aiming to draw political mileage out of the situation.

“The budget is disappointing and it is against any type of development,” Finance Minister K N Balagopal told TNIE. “While allocating funds for infrastructure development in Bihar, the central government neglected the Vizhinjam international seaport project. We are forced to borrow Rs 23,000 crore for the infrastructural development of the project. Putting political pressure is the only way to achieve our demands,” he said. Congress Chief Whip in Parliament, Kodikkunnil Suresh, also echoed similar sentiments. The Congress will expose the union government in Parliament, he said.

BJP leaders are finding it hard to explain the situation in the wake of the changing public mood. “This is a hard position for the party,” a state office-bearer told TNIE on condition of anonymity.