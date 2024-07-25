Section of BJP leaders in Kerala anguished over recalling K Subhash

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The RSS decision to call back its leader K Subhash, state BJP’s longest-serving organising general secretary, from the party and the silence thereafter on the successor has created anguish among a section of party leaders and workers as they fear that the power vacuum would fuel factionalism that has been lying low in the state unit for the past few years.

Leaders cutting across factions agree that it was Subash who had ended the factionalism that bedevilled the state unit.

Earlier, a section of leaders were dissatisfied with the highhandedness of the official group. And these leaders had withdrawn from the mainstream and kept silent in protest against the alleged factionalism.

It was Subash who met these leaders individually and travelled across the state to take them into confidence.

“Subash had contained factionalism and ensured that every leader counted. By reining in the supremacy of the official group, he successfully brought in all sections into the party. Earlier some leaders in the official group were calling the shots. With the withdrawal of the RSS pracharak we fear that factionalism will return to the party,” a senior leader told TNIE.

With two assembly byelections and one Lok Sabha byelection round the corner, there is anguish in the party over the way the candidate selection might take place. Subash is the longest-serving organising general secretary of the BJP with a service of over a decade.