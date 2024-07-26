Bat surveillance arduous task for ill-equipped Kerala govt departments, preparing a plan need of the hour

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the risks associated with bats as carriers of zoonotic diseases such as the Nipah virus, the state departments involved in One Health lack the expertise to conduct effective bat surveillance. Currently, health and animal husbandry departments rely on NIV Pune, which uses mist nets, and the forest department for surveillance efforts.
However, experts pointed out that the surveillance period has been limited to a few periods whereas year-long monitoring of bats in different geographies is the need of the hour. Surprisingly, the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), the sole institution equipped to scientifically study bats, is not included in the One Health programme.
Fruit bats, particularly Pteropus species, serve as natural reservoirs of the Nipah virus. Yet the precise mechanism of transmission to humans remains poorly understood. While the animal husbandry department has started monitoring domestic animals, consensus suggests that fruit bats primarily contribute to disease transmission. It is documented that bats tend to shed the virus during stressful periods such as birthing, food scarcity, or overcrowding.
“NIV has the know-how to capture the bats using mist nets. We are coordinating with them and forest department on bat surveillance,” said Dr Sanjay Devarajan, Disease Investigation Officer, at the State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD).
The animal husbandry department has initiated animal surveillance with a focus on pigs, the most susceptible species, within five-kilometre radius of the epicentre at Pandikkad in Malappuram. The vets suspected pigs as intermediate hosts in the previous episode of Nipah in 2023. “As of now, involvement of domestic animals including pigs (domestic and wild) in the occurrence of Nipah has not been established. The pigs may develop fever and barking cough when infected with Nipah,” said Dr Sanjay Devarajan.
An animal pathologist, who was involved in animal surveillance in 2018, said bat surveillance is still a daunting task. “There is a lot of paraphernalia required for capturing bats. We need approvals from the forest department to capture bats. It is high time the forest department formulated a mechanism for bat catching in the wake of Nipah recurrence,” he said.
“Nipah is still considered to be a medical and livestock issue. There is a need to understand the wildlife and its habitat to understand the reason for the spread of the disease,” he added.
Department of animal husbandry has issued an advisory to field veterinary officers, farmers and laboratory vets regarding precautions to be taken to prevent infection in animals. Farmers and animal owners are advised to adhere to appropriate biosecurity, quarantine measures, hygiene and disinfection.