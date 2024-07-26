Bat surveillance arduous task for ill-equipped Kerala govt departments, preparing a plan need of the hour

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the risks associated with bats as carriers of zoonotic diseases such as the Nipah virus, the state departments involved in One Health lack the expertise to conduct effective bat surveillance. Currently, health and animal husbandry departments rely on NIV Pune, which uses mist nets, and the forest department for surveillance efforts.

However, experts pointed out that the surveillance period has been limited to a few periods whereas year-long monitoring of bats in different geographies is the need of the hour. Surprisingly, the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), the sole institution equipped to scientifically study bats, is not included in the One Health programme.

Fruit bats, particularly Pteropus species, serve as natural reservoirs of the Nipah virus. Yet the precise mechanism of transmission to humans remains poorly understood. While the animal husbandry department has started monitoring domestic animals, consensus suggests that fruit bats primarily contribute to disease transmission. It is documented that bats tend to shed the virus during stressful periods such as birthing, food scarcity, or overcrowding.

“NIV has the know-how to capture the bats using mist nets. We are coordinating with them and forest department on bat surveillance,” said Dr Sanjay Devarajan, Disease Investigation Officer, at the State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD).