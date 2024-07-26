Brace for intense cyclones in Arabian Sea during October-November, warns scientist

“The strength of cyclones in the Arabian Sea is showing an increasing trend. In the Bay of Bengal, though the total number of cyclones showed a slight decline, the number of severe cyclones show an increase,” said Prasanna Kumar.

As the Arabian Sea is warming much faster than the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and the Bay of Bengal, a larger number of cyclones are expected after the monsoon season. The region is expected to witness severe cyclones. After the southwest monsoon season withdraws (on September 30), we may witness a greater number of cyclones with greater intensity, he said.

How can we predict cyclones in advance? Prasanna Kumar explains: The Arabian Sea which was cooler than the Bay of Bengal a few decades ago started warming at a faster rate in recent years. The sea surface temperature of Arabian Sea has risen by 10 to 12 millidegree Celsius per year in recent decades which has increased the frequency of cyclones. The ratio of cyclones in Arabian Sea compared to Bay of Bengal was 1:4 in the 90s but now it has changed to 1:2.

“The Arabian Sea has stored intense heat in its surface waters and cyclone is nature’s reaction to release that heat. The La Nina will be peaking in October-December period and this along with rapid warming of the Arabian Sea due to human-induced climate change will make the conditions favourable for cyclones,” he said.

El Nino & La Nina

El Niño and La Niña are the warm and cool phases of a repeated climate pattern across the tropi-cal Pacific Ocean. El Nino is the large-scale ocean-atmosphere climate interaction linked to periodic warming in sea surface temperatures across the central and east-central Equatorial Pacific. It is associated with high pressure in the western Pacific. El Nino impacts Indian monsoons and hence, agriculture. La Niña is the periodic cooling of water in eastern and central Pacific Ocean near the equator. When sea-surface temperatures are cooler than average by at least 0.50C, and the atmosphere has respon-ded to that, La Niña is declared.