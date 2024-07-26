Do not confer IPS to Sojan, Walayar mother urges Additional Chief Secretary

THIRUVANANTHAPURM: The mother of the minor girls from Walayar, who were allegedly murdered after being raped, met with the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) at his office on Friday, urging him not to confer the IPS rank on M.J. Sojan, the investigating officer in the case.

Following the meeting, she reiterated her stance that she would pursue legal action if Sojan were promoted to IPS.

"Everyone knows the offences Sojan committed, and yet there is a move to confer the IPS rank to this police officer, which is unfortunate," the woman, known as the Walayar mother, said.

During the meeting, she presented a video clip supporting her claim that Sojan had made derogatory remarks about the deceased children, who were 9 and 13 years old at the time of their deaths.