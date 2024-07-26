Do not confer IPS to Sojan, Walayar mother urges Additional Chief Secretary

THIRUVANANTHAPURM: The mother of the minor girls from Walayar, who were allegedly murdered after being raped, met with the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) at his office on Friday, urging him not to confer the IPS rank on M.J. Sojan, the investigating officer in the case.
Following the meeting, she reiterated her stance that she would pursue legal action if Sojan were promoted to IPS.
"Everyone knows the offences Sojan committed, and yet there is a move to confer the IPS rank to this police officer, which is unfortunate," the woman, known as the Walayar mother, said.
During the meeting, she presented a video clip supporting her claim that Sojan had made derogatory remarks about the deceased children, who were 9 and 13 years old at the time of their deaths.
The High Court had directed the government last year to consider her views before deciding on conferring the IPS rank to Sojan. However, this directive was overlooked, and Sojan was included in the list of officers eligible for promotion to IPS. The Walayar mother then approached the High Court again, resulting in a stern order for the government to record her opinion before making a final decision.
The mother was subsequently directed to appear before the Additional Chief Secretary with relevant documents to substantiate her allegations. She had previously informed the High Court that Sojan was involved in criminal cases and that a POCSO case had been registered against him for the remarks he made about the two girls.
The two sisters were found hanging in the attic of their thatched house in Attappalam, Walayar, within a span of 55 days on January 13 and March 4, 2017.
Autopsy reports revealed that both children had been sexually abused. The local police had initially claimed that the girls ended their own lives due to intolerable sexual assault by the accused. However, the POCSO Court in Palakkad acquitted the four accused, leading to public outrage and prompting the High Court to order a CBI investigation into the cases.