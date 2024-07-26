Kerala government takes pioneering step to fight rare amoebic infection

KOZHIKODE: In a landmark decision, the state health sector has introduced miltefosine to combat the deadly amoebic meningoencephalitis after the tragic deaths of three children in Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Kannur districts. The initiative has not only made history by saving the first child in India from this fatal infection but also garnered global attention.

Globally, only 11 survivors have been reported, underscoring the significance of this breakthrough in Kerala. The key stakeholders in the achievement include the Government of India, drug manufacturer Zentaris, and the Tropical Diseases Research program, which is co-sponsored by UNDP, the World Bank, and WHO.

Miltefosine (1-O-hexadecylphosphocholine), an alkylphosphocholine and a membrane-active synthetic ether-lipid analogue, was originally developed for cancer management. Despite being registered in India in 2002 for the treatment of visceral leishmaniasis, access to miltefosine has been inconsistent.

Sourcing and availability challenges

The Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Kerala, sources miltefosine from the central health department due to its limited availability. Frequent shortages have plagued healthcare providers, exacerbated by bureaucratic delays in procurement processes, inadequate delivery systems, lack of buffer stock, and difficulties in forecasting demand. Meanwhile, the health department has issued technical guidelines for the diagnosis and management of the disease.