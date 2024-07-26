Youths capture the spirit and essence of Kerala one ripple at a time

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As racing boats gear up to vie it out at the prestigious boat races on the tranquil backwaters of Kerala, four youths have teamed up to capture the spirit and essence of the state’s adrenaline-raising traditional water sport on the dial of a watch.
To begin with, ‘Olam’ (ripple), the special edition watches, have Malayalam numerical engravings, instead of Roman numerals, on a green background.
“The green colour was selected after analysing the aerial photos of the 44 rivers (flowing through the state),” said Sohan Balachandran, an IIT Mandi student, who along with three others, pioneered the project.
Others involved in the project are Anish Dandwani, Nishad S N and Dilip Maniyappan. A golden circle skirts the green background, and it in turn is encircled by an off-white ring.
“The off-white is inspired by the traditional Kaithari handloom and the golden colour by the Kasavu mundu, a traditional dress of Malayali. The hands of the clock are in the shape of an oar and the second hand is in the shape of the handle of an oar while rowing the boat,” Sohan said. ‘Olam’ is the next generation watch of ‘Nazhika’ (a measure of time), a limited edition watch they produced in 2019.
Nazhika had Malayalam numerical engravings on the dial. “We only produced 40 watches to depict the Malayalam saying ‘nazhikakku nalpathu vattam’ (forty times one nazhika). Those watches were made from the parts of old HMT watches and instead of leather we used synthetic components to make it eco-friendly,” Sohan said.
This time the watches are made with the best equipment. The case steel is made with stainless steel nickel alloy 904 grade. The back of the case is made up of surgical steel. And the glass cover is anti-reflective and waterproof even under 100 metres below water level. It also got a techy meter and stop watch. All the materials were brought from different parts of the world. The machine is from Seiko, Japan and other parts are from Taiwan and Hong Kong. It all started when Sohan accidentally contacted Nishad who had placed a watch to sell on an online platform.
“Then our mutual interest in watches prompted us to start a community. First, we started a WhatsApp group. Then we started a community on Facebook and Instagram. It was a group from the age group of school students to older people. The only point that unites us is our never -ending admiration about watches. We will produce 400 watches this time. The first 200 batches will be released at August end,” said Sohan.