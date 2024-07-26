Youths capture the spirit and essence of Kerala one ripple at a time

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As racing boats gear up to vie it out at the prestigious boat races on the tranquil backwaters of Kerala, four youths have teamed up to capture the spirit and essence of the state’s adrenaline-raising traditional water sport on the dial of a watch.

To begin with, ‘Olam’ (ripple), the special edition watches, have Malayalam numerical engravings, instead of Roman numerals, on a green background.

“The green colour was selected after analysing the aerial photos of the 44 rivers (flowing through the state),” said Sohan Balachandran, an IIT Mandi student, who along with three others, pioneered the project.

Others involved in the project are Anish Dandwani, Nishad S N and Dilip Maniyappan. A golden circle skirts the green background, and it in turn is encircled by an off-white ring.

“The off-white is inspired by the traditional Kaithari handloom and the golden colour by the Kasavu mundu, a traditional dress of Malayali. The hands of the clock are in the shape of an oar and the second hand is in the shape of the handle of an oar while rowing the boat,” Sohan said. ‘Olam’ is the next generation watch of ‘Nazhika’ (a measure of time), a limited edition watch they produced in 2019.