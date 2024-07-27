Debates rage, but legislation against black magic in cold storage

KOCHI: Even while a Congress MP from Kerala introduced a Private Bill—The Promotion of Rational Thought Bill, 2024—in Parliament to promote rational thought, critical thinking, and evidence-based decision-making against superstitions, the Left government in Kerala has been sitting on a Bill prohibiting practices of black magic for the past five years.
Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan moved the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday, aiming to create an environment fostering reason and intellectual discourse. This move has assumed significance following the recent controversies, such as the alleged ‘witchcraft’ at the residence of Congress state president K Sudhakaran in Kannur, and highlights the stagnation in efforts to combat the dangers of black magic and superstitions in the state.
The Kerala Prevention of Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery, and Black Magic Bill, 2019, which prohibits practices of black magic, witchcraft, sorcery, and other superstitions, is yet to be passed. In 2022, after news of the human sacrifice at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta rocked the state, the government tried to expedite its drafting, but the Bill remains pending.
The need for a comprehensive law to combat such entrenched beliefs was also felt when three Keralites, a couple from Kottayam and their friend, were found dead in a hotel in Arunachal Pradesh. Black magic was suspected. Yet, no steps were taken to form and pass a law.
According to Benny Behanan, the Bill would help enact a law against the superstitions and evil practices existing in various parts of the country. “The proposed ‘Promotion of Rational Thought Bill’ is a forward-looking legislative initiative aimed at fortifying the intellectual foundations of our society. By prioritising critical thinking and a culture of reasoned disclosure, the Act envisions a society better equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern world,” said the Bill.
Recently, CPM MLA K D Prasenan introduced a Private Bill, the Kerala Eradication of Superstition-Evil Practices Bill-2021, during the recently concluded assembly session. However, General Education Minister V Sivankutty, speaking on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said the government was still scrutinising the 2019 Bill.
Initial steps
In 2019, the law department sought inputs from the Kerala Law Reforms Commission (KLRC) on a proposal of the home department regarding legislation to tackle black magic and related evil practices.
The draft legislation, titled ‘The Kerala Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery, and Black Magic Bill’, aimed to curb acts causing physical harm and mental agony while sparing most “non-harmful” religious practices. Enacted, it would ban such practices and target exorcists and godmen performing inhuman acts in the state, across all religions.
So, what is causing the delay? According to Kerala Yukthivadi Sangham general secretary T K Saktheedharan, the authorities could not separate belief from superstition, resulting in the delay. “We submitted memorandums to then chief ministers Oommen Chandy and V S Achuthanandan, and twice to CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The government has been sitting on the Bill for years fearing erosion of vote banks, as it is a sensitive ‘belief’ issue. However, it is not against beliefs but against evil practices,” said Saktheedharan, who had approached the Kerala High Court seeking a direction to the state government to pass a law prohibiting black magic.
Advocate P V Jeevesh, who represents Kerala Yukthivadi Sangham in court, confirmed that the case is still pending. “The government is yet to submit an affidavit,” he said.
Proposal
The 2019 Bill proposes banning practices like piercing cheeks with iron rods or arrows, preventing a person from seeking medical treatment and offering relief through supernatural powers. In 2017, then Congress MLA P T Thomas too had introduced a private Bill to combat black magic and evil practices, but it hardly made any progress.