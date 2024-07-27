Debates rage, but legislation against black magic in cold storage

Recently, CPM MLA K D Prasenan introduced a Private Bill, the Kerala Eradication of Superstition-Evil Practices Bill-2021, during the recently concluded assembly session. However, General Education Minister V Sivankutty, speaking on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said the government was still scrutinising the 2019 Bill.

Initial steps

In 2019, the law department sought inputs from the Kerala Law Reforms Commission (KLRC) on a proposal of the home department regarding legislation to tackle black magic and related evil practices.

The draft legislation, titled ‘The Kerala Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery, and Black Magic Bill’, aimed to curb acts causing physical harm and mental agony while sparing most “non-harmful” religious practices. Enacted, it would ban such practices and target exorcists and godmen performing inhuman acts in the state, across all religions.

So, what is causing the delay? According to Kerala Yukthivadi Sangham general secretary T K Saktheedharan, the authorities could not separate belief from superstition, resulting in the delay. “We submitted memorandums to then chief ministers Oommen Chandy and V S Achuthanandan, and twice to CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The government has been sitting on the Bill for years fearing erosion of vote banks, as it is a sensitive ‘belief’ issue. However, it is not against beliefs but against evil practices,” said Saktheedharan, who had approached the Kerala High Court seeking a direction to the state government to pass a law prohibiting black magic.

Advocate P V Jeevesh, who represents Kerala Yukthivadi Sangham in court, confirmed that the case is still pending. “The government is yet to submit an affidavit,” he said.

Proposal

The 2019 Bill proposes banning practices like piercing cheeks with iron rods or arrows, preventing a person from seeking medical treatment and offering relief through supernatural powers. In 2017, then Congress MLA P T Thomas too had introduced a private Bill to combat black magic and evil practices, but it hardly made any progress.