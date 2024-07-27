Experts stress on surveillance, research to prevent outbreak in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The seriousness of managing a Nipah outbreak, which involves dealing with a virus with a high mortality rate, has initiated a discussion among health experts on the protocol to be followed in the affected regions. Having dealt with Nipah outbreaks four times before, some experts feel more focus should be on surveillance and research.
The Nipah virus strain prevalent in Kerala is believed to have originated in Bangladesh and is characterised by relatively low infectivity (with an R0 value of 0.4) but a high mortality rate (ranging from 40% to 75%). The basic reproduction number (R0) indicates how quickly a disease can spread within a population.
Nipah patients typically become contagious when severely ill, limiting transmission primarily to close caregivers and healthcare settings.
“We should prioritise surveillance, improve diagnostic capabilities, implement infection control measures, and invest in research,” said Dr Althaf A, an epidemiologist and professor at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, who studied the 2018 Nipah outbreak in the state extensively.
Globally, the Nipah virus has caused approximately 800 cases and fewer than 500 deaths over its 26-year history. While the authorities underscore the need for stringent restrictions as Nipah is listed by WHO among 10 viral diseases with pandemic potential, health experts say this listing is intended to prioritise resources to develop tests, treatments, and vaccines rather than mandating severe containment measures.
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) holds a different perspective, advocating for strict containment measures through restrictions. Scientists from NCDC, who often lead central delegations to affected states, emphasise this aspect. Dr Anish T S, an associate professor of community medicine at the Government Medical College in Manjeri, Malappuram, acknowledges the necessity for initial restrictions during outbreaks.
“During the onset, limited information prompts immediate restrictions in contact locations. This approach aids authorities in initiating timely responses, gaining social cooperation for contact tracing, and raising public awareness. However, prolonged curbs are unnecessary,” Dr Anish said.
With the latest outbreak showing signs of subsiding, discussions are already under way to ease restrictions, starting from Anakkayam.
The Malappuram district administration has enforced stringent measures in two panchayats, Pandikad and Anakkayam, to contain the spread of the deadly virus.
‘Lives of survivors not normal’
Kochi: Five years after surviving Nipah, 21-year-old Gokul Krishna, a resident of North Paravoor in Ernakulam, has had a difficult existence. Despite overcoming the viral infection, his struggles continued even after he was discharged from the hospital.
“He spent almost two months in the hospital. But even after receiving treatment, he continued to have a number of health problems, including memory loss and sensitivity to light and sound. He constantly required assistance from someone as he was unable to stand or walk properly. He couldn’t climb the stairs and suffered from respiratory issues as well,” said his mother, Vasanthi.
Gokul was an electrical engineering student when he contracted the disease in 2019. Now he is attending a training programme for the course he completed. “People who have survived Nipah need care and attention. Their lives are not as normal as others. Gokul worked very hard to recover from the illness. But we continue to be concerned about his health and future,” his mother said.