Experts stress on surveillance, research to prevent outbreak in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The seriousness of managing a Nipah outbreak, which involves dealing with a virus with a high mortality rate, has initiated a discussion among health experts on the protocol to be followed in the affected regions. Having dealt with Nipah outbreaks four times before, some experts feel more focus should be on surveillance and research.

The Nipah virus strain prevalent in Kerala is believed to have originated in Bangladesh and is characterised by relatively low infectivity (with an R0 value of 0.4) but a high mortality rate (ranging from 40% to 75%). The basic reproduction number (R0) indicates how quickly a disease can spread within a population.

Nipah patients typically become contagious when severely ill, limiting transmission primarily to close caregivers and healthcare settings.

“We should prioritise surveillance, improve diagnostic capabilities, implement infection control measures, and invest in research,” said Dr Althaf A, an epidemiologist and professor at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, who studied the 2018 Nipah outbreak in the state extensively.

Globally, the Nipah virus has caused approximately 800 cases and fewer than 500 deaths over its 26-year history. While the authorities underscore the need for stringent restrictions as Nipah is listed by WHO among 10 viral diseases with pandemic potential, health experts say this listing is intended to prioritise resources to develop tests, treatments, and vaccines rather than mandating severe containment measures.