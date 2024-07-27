Kerala: Get new power connections in seven days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now consumers can get a power connection within seven days of applying. Similarly, e-vehicle charging outlets will be set up in multi-storey buildings. The State Electricity Regulatory Commission has brought out the Kerala Electricity Supply Code (fifth amendment) 2024, with a slew of changes in the existing code. In a major boost to micro and small-scale industries, the amended code proposes that domestic connection can be used for enterprises with a connected load of up to 4 kw.

The amended electricity supply code has simplified the procedures for consumers to apply for various power connection-related services. Similarly, access to services has been made online. Now, consumers need not roam around offices for new connections, reconnection, tariff change and other related matters.

The code stipulates that power connection should be given within seven days under normal circumstances and within a month in difficult regions. The amended code has stipulated provisions for consumers to pay the required fee for power connection based on connected load/demand load. Also, the amendment has clear provisions for imposing a fine if consumers use households equipment, using more than the connected load.