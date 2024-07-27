Kerala grappling with destructions caused by heavy rain, wind

He said that a sizeable number of the recent rain-related incidents were caused by uprooted trees. “Based on data available, incidents involving uprooted trees alone accounted for the deaths of seven persons. Besides, there were instances of electrocution after trees collapsed on power lines. Also, lives were lost after trees fell atop houses,” he said.

“Many of the trees on revenue land are not in good health and trees need to be managed. We cannot allow trees to grow on revenue land like they do in the wild. Such dangerous trees and branches need to be pruned regularly and new trees need to be planted in their place,” he added.

The adverse weather conditions prevailing in the state round the year is keeping the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services on their toes throughout. According to Fire and Rescue Services Director General K Padmakumar, emergency situations arising out of adverse weather have become a routine throughout the year. “Now, it’s not during monsoon alone that calamities occur due to adverse weather situations. We attend to a minimum of 25 to 35 calls in each district daily,” he said.

Recognising the growing threat posed by wind and gusts, the KSDMA is now gearing up to develop a comprehensive wind action plan. However, lack of reliable data poses a major challenge in devising an effective strategy. “It’s a challenging job and we have initiated efforts to draw up an action plan. But it’s going to take a while,” he said.

KSEB suffers G51.4-cr loss in 10 days

Kochi: The KSEB has suffered a loss of Rs 51.4 crore due to heavy rain and wind that battered the state during the past 10 days. According to the KSEB, 1,694 high-tension electric poles and 10,836 low-tension poles were damaged as uprooted trees and branches fell on power lines from July 17 to 26. Power distribution was disrupted under the distribution network of 5,961 transformers, affecting 11 lakh consumers.