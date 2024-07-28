Two held for dumping waste in front of Kerala High Court judge’s house

KOCHI: At a time when the Kerala High Court is highly critical of the waste management system in Kochi, police arrested two youngsters who dumped waste in front of the house of a High Court judge near Maharaja’s College Women’s Hostel in the city. The culprits were identified from the bills of a shop found in the dumped waste. The bills belonged to the shop where the duo was working.

The arrested persons were identified as Karthik, 26, of Vandiperiyar, Idukki, and Shahal, 22, of Baladuka, Kasaragod. According to police, it was on Thursday that abandoned plastic bags with waste were found near the house of the judge. “Following information, we registered a case and started a probe into the incident.

When we checked the plastic covers, we found bills and plastic waste inside. We also examined CCTV cameras in the area and identified the scooter used by the accused person. Based on the bills recovered, we reached the shop and nabbed the duo. They are employees of the shop,” an officer at Ernakulam Central police station said.

The duo confessed to police that they were on the way to hand over waste to the waste collector when the incident took place.

“According to them, two plastic bags containing waste fell off the scooter. However, they did not pick up the waste bags. Both were granted station bail after registering a case. We register cases when complaints of illegal waste dumping are reported to us,” a police officer said.