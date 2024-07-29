10th Malabar River Festival concludes on high note

Inaugurating the closing ceremony Kelu emphasized on the importance of cleanliness and public etiquette in boosting the tourism sector. He remarked, “Kerala, once primarily an agricultural state, has transformed into a major tourism hub, providing significant employment and income. We must harness the potential of tourism projects effectively.”

Presiding over the event, Thiruvambady MLA Linto Joseph announced plans to convert the Pulikayam Tourism Facilitation Centre into the Malabar region’s office for adventure tourism. He also assured that future editions of the river festival will feature even more elaborate events.

Various dignitaries, including Thiruvambady grama panchayat president Bindu Johnson, Koodaranji grama panchayat president Adarsh Joseph, Kodenchery grama panchayat president Alex Thomas Chembakassery, Mukkam municipality chairman P T Babu, district panchayat member Bose Jacob, and several Thiruvambady grama panchayat members, besides Tourism joint director D Girish Kumar and political party representatives attended the closing ceremony.

The four-day festival, held from July 25, was organised with the technical assistance of the Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association and supported by the Tourism Department, KATPS, DTPC, Kozhikode district panchayat, and tri-level panchayats. The event took place at multiple locations, including Chalipuzha, Iruvanji, and Meenthullipara in Chakkittapara grama panchayat.