Did Sigmund Freud share a mystic link with temple in Kerala's Tripunithura?

KOCHI: Is there a connection between Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis, and the Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple in Tripunithura? Apparently so.

An iconic statuette of Vishnu that adorned Freud’s desk — currently preserved at the Freud Museum in London — may have been modelled after the Kochi temple’s deity.

This white ivory carving of Vishnu seated beneath the five-headed serpentine demigod Ananta Shesha was gifted to Freud by the Indian Psychoanalytical Society in 1931.

The move came following the Society’s meeting at the University College of Science in Kolkata on May 6 that year “to celebrate the 75th birthday of the Vienna professor.” A brass plaque at its base bears birthday greetings in Sanskrit, while the sandalwood base has inscriptions dedicated to Freud.

Since Freud’s passing in September 1939, the statuette has sparked the curiosity of many, leading to several books and academic papers exploring its significance.

Alfred John Hiltebeitel, a professor of religion, history, and human sciences at George Washington University, has had several correspondences with Vasudha Narayanan, a scholar of Hinduism, and T P Mahadevan, an Indian writer and philosopher, to identify the provenance of the ‘Vishnu Ananta Deva’ statuette.

However, their efforts were inconclusive. A similar curiosity led Keerthik Sasidharan, a New York-based writer, to trace its history, leading him to research various temples in Kerala’s Travancore region, including the Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple.

While previous researchers had considered two candidates for the statuette’s model — the Paravasudeva idol in the Badami Caves in Karnataka and a Ravi Varma painting depicting Vishnu under Ananta in a relaxed pose — Keerthik’s research added another possibility.

Keerthik pointed out that the Vishnu idol at the Poornathrayeesa Temple fulfils three necessary conditions: Vishnu seated under Ananta, seated in a ‘Lalitasana’ (relaxed pose), and originating from the Travancore region. Keerthik, the author of ‘The Dharma Forest’, mentions records indicating the Society had secured a single-piece ivory statuette of Vishnu Ananta Deva from Travancore, South India, to back his theory.