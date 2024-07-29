Drug to treat brain-eating amoebic disease arrives in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George will receive the first batch of miltefosine used for treating the deadly amoebic meningoencephalitis arranged by VPS Lakeshore Chairman, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, on Monday. Recently doctors could save a child, the first such instance in India, from the deadly disease. The increase in the supply of the drug is good news as more cases of brain-eating amoebic disease are in the state.

“It is the first time that medicine for this disease has been sourced from abroad. Additional batches of Miltefosine will arrive in the coming days,” said a statement.

Miltefosine (1-O-hexadecylphosphocholine), an alkylphosphocholine and a membrane-active synthetic ether-lipid analogue, which was originally developed for cancer management. Despite being registered in India in 2002 for the treatment of visceral leishmaniasis, access to miltefosine has been inconsistent.

Three children died of the disease since May this year. The disease is caused due to Naegleria fowleri, a type of amoeba. Free-living amoebas are generally found in stagnant water bodies. Bacteria from the amoeba family are transmitted through the fine pores in the nose while bathing. It enters the human body, severely infects the brain and causes encephalitis.