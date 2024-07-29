Kerala plans entrepreneurship index to rank districts, gives nod for 27 private industrial parks

KOCHI: Kerala is planning to launch an entrepreneurship index at the district level based on the number of enterprises, employment generated and women entrepreneurs, in a new system to rank the districts for investor-friendliness even as the state’s initiative to encourage private entrepreneurs to start industries is yielding results, with 27 private industrial parks getting the government's nod.

“The Entrepreneurship Index will help us know how industrial-friendly each districts are. It will be published in the next three months,” said P Rajeeve, the state industries minister, inaugurating the conclave on continuing investments, in Kochi on Monday.

In the second phase, the state government will roll out the ranking to panchayats and municipalities based on the same criteria, he said. "We are also planning to set up a taluk investment facilitation cell to help the investors. Every month, the officials will visit the companies to collect and upload data online so that officials at the ministerial level can know the status of these companies. These officials will be dealing with the complaints from investors as well," Rajeeve said. The conclave was attended by 300 investors from 283 organisations.

Speaking on private industrial parks, the minister said the government has approved 27 private industrial parks in the state with the first park launched in Palakkad district. "Anyone with land less than 10 acres can launch an industrial park in the state. We received several applications from individuals and in the last year, we gave clearance to 27. Also, the campus industrial park initiative, to encourage entrepreneurship in college students by setting up parks in the campuses with not less than five acres of land, also received a good response with 80 colleges interested in starting industries," he said.

Rajeeve explained that the initiative to set up industries will now be expanded to the cooperative sector and discussions are held to ensure the availability of land and other facilities. "The focus is employment generation. We have mapped the land under panchayat and municipalities in the state to set up an industrial park. The industries department will be providing financial support for the cooperatives to set up and run industries," he added. The industries and revenue departments have held discussions to solve the issues related to land availability to start new industries. "We have four types of industrial parks Sidco (Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation), district level, KSIDC and the high-end KINFRA. The land is made available through high purchase, lease and pattayam. Discussing with the revenue department we have prepared a new land revenue policy to help entrepreneurs and make the application process easier for them," he said.