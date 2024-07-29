Ray of hope for renal patient as Kerala HC orders authorisation panel to reconsider request

KOCHI: Latheef V P, a 49-year-old man suffering from chronic kidney disease, urgently needs a kidney transplant. Unfortunately, his parents have passed away, and his wife has a different blood type, making her ineligible to donate. His two children, aged 9 and 7, are too young to donate. With no other close relatives available, Latheef found himself in a desperate situation.

Amidst this challenging time, a woman from a Hindu family, whose husband works in a wood industry owned by Latheef’s brother, offered to donate her kidney. However, the district-level authorisation committee for transplantation rejected their joint plea, citing a lack of documentation proving a connection between the donor and Latheef.

Despite this setback, Latheef decided to fight on and took his case to the High Court. The court ruled in his favour, overturning the committee’s decision. The court directed the committee to reconsider the matter on humanitarian grounds, taking into account Latheef’s condition, and to make a decision within two weeks.

Advocate T P Sajid, representing both Latheef and the donor, argued that the committee’s decision was illegal, stating that the donor and recipient are close friends and their families have known each other for a long time. He explained that upon learning of Latheef’s condition, the donor offered her kidney out of love and affection, as it was a suitable match.

Justice P M Manoj, presiding over the case, noted that in situations where the donor is a woman, greater precautions should be taken. He emphasised the importance of confirming the donor’s identity and independent consent by a person other than the recipient.

The judge highlighted the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Rules, 2014, which require the District-level Authorisation Committee to ensure that altruism, rather than commercial interests, motivates the donation when the donor and recipient are not relatives.

The District-level Authorisation Committee had initially rejected the application due to discrepancies in the oral statements of the donor’s close relatives, lack of proof of a relationship between the donor and recipient, and the failure to submit documents proving the absence of a commercial transaction.

Justice Manoj said, “I feel that the condition of the patient was not properly evaluated by the authorities. It appears that all formalities have been complied with by the petitioner. By applying Form 3, it is specifically understood that renal transplantation is to be done based on a donation by someone other than a relative. I deem it appropriate to set aside the order of the committee.”