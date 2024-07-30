Book complainants making false allegations in marital disputes: Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has condemned the practice of women filing frivolous complaints against husbands, specifically in cases where allegations of sexual harassment of minor daughters are made as a result of marital disputes.

The court emphasised that all Pocso Special Courts should take appropriate action if they find that a complaint or information provided by the complainant is false. Following a trial, if it is found that there is no substance, the Pocso court should direct the police to register a case against the complainants.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan issued the order on the petition filed by a man seeking to quash the Pocso case registered against him on his wife’s complaint under the provisions of the Pocso Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

The court said in this particular case, a minor girl aged three years was being used by her mother as a weapon to fight against her husband.

The court observed that nowadays, there is a trend of parties in marital relationships engaging in indefinite fights if there is any misunderstanding.

If there is no chance for a reunion, a cordial separation is preferable. But it seldom happens, said the court. Furthermore, it observed that false allegations of sexual exploitation of child by a father due to matrimonial disputes can have severe and far-reaching consequences for all parties involved.

Such actions can cause emotional distress for the accused, child, and other family members. The accused may have to face the trauma of criminal charges, even if the allegations are later proven false. It may lead to social ostracisation and damaged reputation, the High Court stated.

Court observation

The High Court stated that false allegations can lead to family breakdown, custody battles and long-term psychological effects on the child